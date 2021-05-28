Image Source : PTI Delhi records 1,141 coronavirus cases, 139 deaths; positivity rate 1.59%

Delhi recorded as many as 1,141 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.23 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 23,951. As many as 139 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

This is the third consecutive day when the daily cases count have stood below the 1500-mark. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 1.59 per cent.

On Thursday, 1,072 cases and 117 deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate had dipped to 1.53 per cent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 71,853 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,23,690 in the national capital, including 13,85,158 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 14,581, of which 7,111 are in home isolation.

Medical experts have attributed the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Lockdown to be lifted gradually in Delhi: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Delhi has somehow gained control over the second wave of COVID-19 and the city will now start the process of lifting the lockdown gradually. He, however, said the fight against the virus has not ended.

"At a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday, it was decided that the lockdown be lifted gradually. In the process, we have to take care of the lowest strata first ...daily wagers, labourers, migrant workers," he said.

It has been decided to open factories and allow construction activities, Kejriwal said.

Every week, based on experts' and public opinion, the government will continue the unlock process, he said.

"After facing so many problems, we have gained control over the 2nd wave somehow. This doesn't mean the fight has ended. The situation is under control for now. In the last 24 hours, the positivity rate stood at around 1.5 percent.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi Unlock process to begin from May 31; factories, construction activities allowed

ALSO READ: Delhi govt to give Rs 5 lakh compensation for deaths due to lack of oxygen

Latest India News