10 flights to Delhi diverted due to heavy rain, say IGI airport sources

At least 10 Delhi-bound flights have been diverted between 7.30 pm to 8.00 pm (1930 hours-2000 hours) due to bad weather, said airport sources on Wednesday. The development comes after heavy rains lashed the Delhi-NCR area this evening.
