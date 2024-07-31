Wednesday, July 31, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. 10 flights to Delhi diverted due to heavy rain, say IGI airport sources

10 flights to Delhi diverted due to heavy rain, say IGI airport sources

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2024 21:11 IST
Airport faces disruption in services after heavy rain
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Airport faces disruption in services after heavy rain

At least 10 Delhi-bound flights have been diverted between 7.30 pm to 8.00 pm (1930 hours-2000 hours) due to bad weather, said airport sources on Wednesday. The development comes after heavy rains lashed the Delhi-NCR area this evening.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement