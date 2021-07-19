Delhi Rains: Man dies taking selfie near waterlogged rail underpass

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Commuters wade through a waterlogged street due to heavy rains, at Ring Road in New Delhi, Monday, July 19, 2021.

A 27-year-old man died due to drowning while he was filming the waterlogging at a railway underpass in Delhi on Monday. The incident happened at a waterlogged railway underpass in Pul Prahlad Pur area, the Delhi Police confirmed.

According to the police, fire brigade and divers were called to rescue him but corpse of the person was fetched from the water. The man was identified as Ravi Chautala, a resident of Jaitpur. His body was sent for autopsy to AIIMS. On local enquiry, locals revealed that he went to deep water to take selfie or videography, the police said.

Heavy rains in the city on Monday morning led to waterlogging and traffic snarls on several road stretches including ITO and Pul Prahladpur. Some of the stretches where waterlogging was reported were Ring Road, Pragati Maidan, Palam, Kirari and Rohtak road.

Waterlogged streets also led to traffic snarls at several stretches in the city and traffic was diverted at the Pul Prahladpur underpass.

Meanwhile, traffic snarls were witnessed on Ring Road near Millennium Park, Sarai Kale Khan, Kilokri, near IP Flyover, Dhaula Kuan, Vikas Marg, Azadpur, among others.

