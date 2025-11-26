'Delhi pollution has made it tough to go on walks': CJI Surya Kant laments issues amid choking air quality Speaking during a Supreme Court hearing, CJI Surya Kant said he himself faced issues due to the worsening air quality in Delhi after going for a 55-minute walk outside.

New Delhi:

Delhi's choking air pollution became a point of concern inside the Supreme Court on Wednesday as Chief Justice of India Surya Kant remarked that the air quality had made even a simple walk outdoors difficult. He said that after a 55-minute walk the previous day, he experienced significant discomfort well into the next morning.

The Chief Justice made the comment when senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi sought exemption from the SIR hearing due to poor health. When the CJI asked whether his condition was linked to Delhi’s weather, Dwivedi agreed.

Supreme Court lawyers link health issues to pollution

The Chief Justice said that walking was his only form of exercise, but that it had now become a struggle. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal supported the concern and said he had stopped walking outdoors altogether. When the Chief Justice suggested that an evening walk might be easier, Sibal advised against it and noted that the air quality index remains around 300 to 350 even in the evenings.

A lighter exchange took place in the courtroom on Tuesday when senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan said he could barely speak due to a sore throat. The Chief Justice responded that in Delhi, this is a problem faced by everyone at the moment.

Supreme Court bench warns of permanent damage

Earlier, a Supreme Court bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Atul S Chandurkar warned that the persistent air pollution could cause permanent health damage. They urged lawyers to use the court’s virtual hearing facility rather than appear in person.

Kapil Sibal noted that many lawyers in court had started wearing masks. Justice Narasimha replied that even masks were not enough and said the matter would be discussed with the Chief Justice.

Delhi's air emergency: AQI remains in very poor category

Delhi continued to record "very poor" air quality on Tuesday with an overall air quality index of 353, marking the twelfth consecutive day of such conditions. The city also reported its lowest maximum temperature of the season. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, the air is expected to remain very poor from November 26 to November 28. Forecasts for the following six days indicate that the index will fluctuate between very poor and severe.

Data shows persistent unhealthy air levels

The 24-hour average AQI stood at 352 on Tuesday, a slight improvement from 382 on Monday but still within the very poor range. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed readings of 391 on Sunday, 370 on Saturday, 374 on Friday, 391 on Thursday, and 392 on Wednesday, reflecting a consistent pattern of unhealthy air quality.

According to the CPCB’s Sameer app, only one of the 38 operational monitoring stations, Rohini, recorded severe air quality on Tuesday with an AQI of 401. On Monday, fifteen stations reported severe air, indicating a reduction in the most hazardous readings even as overall conditions remain dangerous.

