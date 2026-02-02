Delhi Police rejects Mamata Banerjee's claims, says 'deployment at Banga Bhawan part of security' Earlier in the day, Banerjee alleged that SIR-affected families that have been brought to the national capital for a meeting with the chief election commissioner were being harassed by the Delhi Police. She alleged that the Delhi Police was committing "atrocities".

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police on Monday refuted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claim that SIR-affected families were being bothered in the national capital and stated that the security deployed outside the Banga Bhawan in Chanakyapuri was part of security. The police noted that Banerjee has been accorded Z+ category security, and the necessary security arrangements were being made as per the prescribed protocol.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee had alleged that SIR-affected families that have been brought to the national capital for a meeting with the chief election commissioner (CEC) were being harassed by the Delhi Police. She alleged that the Delhi Police was committing "atrocities".

But in a press statement, the Delhi Police even noted that none of its personnel entered the Banga Bhawan. It said that it did not restrict anyone's entry and exit, while adding that the West Bengal Police had informed it about Banerjee's visit to the Banga Bhawan.

"Thereafter, the Delhi Police has made extensive security and law-and-order arrangements at the Banga Bhawan, located at Chanakyapuri and Hailey Road in Delhi. The Delhi Police generally takes assistance from CAPF personnel throughout the year for various security and law-and-order duties, and they were also deployed for these law-and-order/security arrangements," the statement read.

"As per the information received, it was reported that around 150-200 supporters of a political party had come from West Bengal and were staying at different locations in Delhi, including guest houses and hotels in South Delhi, New Delhi, and Central Delhi areas. It was also informed that VVIPs and senior leaders would visit these guest houses or hotels. Accordingly, adequate deployment was made at these places," it added.

Noting that the Budget Session is underway, the Delhi Police said that elaborate security measures have been put in place inside and around Parliament, as well as in different parts of the city-state. It also said that the Delhi Police is committed to ensuring the complete security of all VIPs in the national capital.

"To achieve this, as per the prescribed procedure, regular checking of various hotels and guest houses, as well as people, is carried out. In addition, we are in constant touch with the West Bengal Police at various levels, and no information has been given to us, either officially or unofficially, regarding any untoward incident or security lapse," the Delhi Police noted.

