Image Source : INDIA TV 3-year-old son, wife of deceased Delhi Police constable also test COVID-19 positive

The 3-year-old son as well as the wife of Delhi Police constable Amit Rana, who recently died due to coronavirus, have also tested positive for COVID-19.

A 31-year-old Amit Rana, died after he fell sick as his samples were sent for COVID-19 test. The reports of the samples later suggested that he had contracted coronavirus which led to his death. The constable, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, was posted at a police station in northwest Delhi.

Delhi police Commissioner SN Srivastava spoke to his wife on Friday and tweeted, “Expressed deepest condolences to the wife and family members of Late Const Amit Kumar over Video conference. Pooja, his wife is working as a contractual teacher. She was offered a suitable job in Delhi Police if she applies for it. I assured all assistance from Delhi Police.”

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage