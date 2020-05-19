Shanti, Seva, Nyay: Delhi Police Commissioner ensures help to people seeking help on Twitter

Image Source : PTI Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava

In a first, a Delhi Police Commissioner has turned Twitter into a virtual help desk, determined to reach out to the residents of Delhi, and solve their problems. SN Shrivastava's ongoing mission to help the poor and needy amid the coronavirus pandemic has been applauded by Union Minister Amit Shah time and again.

The Delhi Police Commissioner is directly reaching out and solving the day-to-day problems of the Delhites on the microblogging site. Recently, a Twitter user, Jorawar Singh whose wife and child are stuck in Gwalior for the last two months asked the Commissioner for help. Shrivastava who is determined to fulfill his duties assured him that his e-pass will be approved and he can bring back his family.

The twitter user said: "@cpdelhi can you please help me out ..as my wife and 4 months baby is stuck in Gwalior MP from 2 months. I want to go n bring them back through my personal car but no one is approving my epass ... please suggest whom to talk whom to approach , nobody listens."

"You may apply online and share your name, mobile number, address and the Ref number of the online application. Your ePass will be approved," replied Shrivastava.

You may apply online and share your name, mobile number, address and the Ref number of the online application. Your ePass will be approved. https://t.co/7dz8MNpNMn — CP Delhi #DilKiPolice (@CPDelhi) May 18, 2020

On April 19, Delhi Police tweeted that they have delivered five million food packets to poor and homeless in the city since the lockdown was announced on March 24. Within two hours of the tweet, Amit Shah praised the Delhi Police on twitter for their ongoing relief operations.

Very proud of @DelhiPolice. Together we will win this battle. https://t.co/ZUY2Rxn9nz — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 19, 2020

The Delhi Police is also running a 24x7 dedicated Covid-19 helpline -- 011-23469526 – that only addresses calls related to hunger, the requirement of ration, medicines and other essential items, and seeking movement (curfew passes). The helpline has received over 23,000 such calls since the lockdown was announced.

