A first, Delhi Police chief begins Friday 'Open House' to hear out grievances of personnel

In a major step towards personnel welfare, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday held his first 'Open House' to redress the grievances of police personnel by personally hearing them out in Police Headquarters.

Over 40 personnel from the ranks of constable to ACP appeared before the Delhi top cop in the open house.

Rakesh Asthana personally heard their grievances, which mostly related to issues of transfers, promotions, medical issues, increments, quarter allotment etc. The grievances were attended to and necessary instructions were issued.

It may be recalled that in his first interaction as Police Commissioner, Rakesh Asthana has announced to hold an open house every Friday to personally hear and sort out the problems of the staff.

Any police person with an unresolved grievance can appear and share his or her problem. The 'Open House' will also act as a feedback mechanism on the issues faced by members of the service.

For many of the staff who attended the Open House, it was an emotional moment to directly get connected with the Commissioner of Police, face to face across the table. Visibly elated, some said they were meeting the commissioner for the first time in such a manner in their entire service career.

Romil Baniya, Additional CP, CP Secretariat, Deepak Purohit, Additional CP/GA and MI Haider, DCP and establishment assisted the CP during the conduct of the 'Open House'.

