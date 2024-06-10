Delhi Police clarifies on 'mysterious animal' seen at Rashtrapati Bhavan: 'House cat, not leopard' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The viral video showed an animal roaming around during oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9.

The Delhi Police on Monday clarified that the animal seen during the live broadcast of the oath-taking ceremony was merely a common house cat, dispelling initial concerns that it might have been a wild animal. This clarification came a day after Narendra Modi was sworn in for his third consecutive term as the Prime Minister of India. The ceremony, held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, also saw the swearing-in of 71 ministers who will serve alongside him in the new administration.

Video went viral on social media

A short video clip of the ceremony made rounds on social media, drawing widespread attention as internet users noticed an animal wandering through the corridors of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The footage sparked a flurry of speculation on social media, with numerous users suggesting that the animal in question was a leopard, raising concerns about a potential security breach at the high-profile event.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

What Delhi Police said?

However, the Delhi Police calrified on the viral video and put all speculations to rest. "Some media channels and social media handles are showing an animal image captured during the live telecast of oath taking ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday, claiming it to be a wild animal," the Delhi Police said in the statement. "These facts are not true, the animal captured on camera is a common house cat. Please don't adhere to such frivolous rumours," they added.

Animal was seen during BJP MP Durga Das Uikey's oath ceremony

It should be noted here that BJP MP Durga Das Uikey's oath-taking ceremony made a splash on Monday for the unlikeliest of reasons -- a video of a shadowy animal sauntering in the Rashtrapati Bhavan corridor that some wagered was a big cat, maybe even a leopard. As speculation swirled and the video of Uikey signing the register and walking towards President Droupadi Murmu with the mysterious four-legged animal in the background was circulated endlessly.

