Delhi cleric who sent Indian SIM cards to Pakistan, passed info to ISI, held for spying: Police Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a 34-year-old man named Qasim from Mewat for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI. Qasim, a cleric from Rajasthan’s Dhing district, had travelled to Pakistan twice in the last year, where he reportedly underwent espionage training.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday arrested a 34-year-old man, Qasim, from Mewat on charges of spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Officials said Qasim, a resident of Gangora village in Rajasthan’s Dhing district, had travelled to Pakistan twice in the past year, where he allegedly received espionage training.

According to the police, Qasim had spent nearly three months in Pakistan, first in August 2024 and again in March 2025. During his visits, he is believed to have come in direct contact with ISI officers and handlers who trained him to gather and transmit sensitive information related to India’s armed forces and key government departments.

Police said Qasim had also sent Indian SIM cards to Pakistan, which were then used by ISI operatives to connect with individuals in India over WhatsApp and extract confidential details.

Radicalised others, linked to Jaipur

An Islamic cleric by profession, Qasim had previously lived in Delhi and was known to have links to Jaipur as well. Investigators revealed that he played a key role in radicalising several individuals in India, and efforts are underway to identify and track down those he influenced.

Qasim’s arrest follows a broader investigation launched in September 2024 after intelligence inputs indicated that several Indian mobile numbers were being used in Pakistan for espionage activities. Based on this lead, Qasim emerged as a key suspect.

Initially held by Rajasthan Police

He was first detained by Rajasthan Police on May 23 and was subsequently interrogated by multiple central agencies. After sustained questioning, he was handed over to the Delhi Police Special Cell. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the law, and Qasim has been remanded to police custody for further interrogation.

Family links to Pakistan

Officials said Qasim’s aunt lives in Pakistan and may have played a role in facilitating his visits. His brother, also allegedly involved with ISI, is currently absconding.

Delhi Police termed the case extremely serious, warning that the information Qasim was sharing could have posed a direct threat to national security. More arrests are likely in the coming days as the investigation progresses.