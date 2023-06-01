Delhi ordinance row: Arvind Kejriwal to meet Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to drum up support in opposing Centre

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (L) and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (R)

Delhi govt vs Centre ordinance row: In his continuous effort to seek support against the Centre's Ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin on Thursday. This was informed by the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) convenor on Wednesday. "Will be meeting Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in Chennai tomorrow (1st June) to seek DMK's support against Centre's unconstitutional-undemocratic 'Anti-Delhi' Ordinance," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

On May 23, Kejriwal embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance. He will also meet Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on June 2. "On June 2, I will meet the Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren ji in Ranchi. Will seek their support against the ordinance passed by the Modi government against the people of Delhi," he said in a subsequent tweet.

The AAP national convenor has so far met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

Owaisi not to support Kejriwal

Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said he would not support Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his fight against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi as the AAP chief follows "real Hindutva". Owaisi also slammed Kejriwal and the parties that supported the BJP during the abrogation of Article 370 back in 2019 alleging that they lack political consistency resulting in BJP benefitting from "your inconsistencies".

"I can never support Kejriwal. I know Kejriwal. He follows real Hindutva and not just soft Hindutva," the Hyderabad MP, told reporters on Wednesday, when asked if he would extend support to Kejriwal in his fight against the central ordinance.

Those supporting Kejriwal will be seen as corrupt: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said all those coming in support of Delhi Chief Minister to oppose the central ordinance on control over administrative services in Delhi will be seen by the people as the “corrupt standing in favour of corruption". The BJP’s reaction came after CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury assured his party's support to Kejriwal on the issue.

BJP leader and Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi said the ordinance has been brought to ensure action is taken against those involved in corruption and “make Delhi and India corruption-free. “All those who are standing against the ordinance will be seen by the people as the corrupt who are standing in favour of corruption,” Lekhi charged.

Centre brings ordinance

Earlier on May 19, the Union government brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'. The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

(With inputs from agencies)

