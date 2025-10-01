Delhi-NCR weather update: Will it rain on Dussehra? Check IMD forecast for October 2 Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds, which helped ease the sticky and humid weather that had been troubling residents.

New Delhi:

Delhi-NCR is likely to receive rainfall during the Dussehra festival, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The region is expected to remain cloudy throughout the week, bringing much-needed relief from the recent high temperatures and humid conditions. Overcast skies will continue on October 3, 4, and 5, with another spell of heavy rain possible on October 6 as dark clouds gather again.

Weekly weather forecast

October 2: Maximum 37°C, minimum 25°C, 64% chance of rain with passing showers

October 3: Maximum 34°C, minimum 25°C, 47% chance of isolated thunderstorms

October 4-5: Maximum 35°C, minimum 24-25°C, mostly sunny with late showers expected

Rain brings respite

On Tuesday morning, Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds, which helped ease the sticky and humid weather that had been troubling residents. While the rain improved comfort levels, it also caused traffic jams and waterlogging in several parts of Delhi and surrounding areas.

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi-NCR

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar confirmed that light rainfall had been anticipated for the past few days and that more showers are expected tomorrow. “We have given a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR with very light rainfall expected,” Kumar told ANI. The light to moderate rainfall is also likely to continue across northwest India over the next couple of days.

Airline advisory issued

Due to changing weather conditions, airlines and Delhi Airport have issued advisories for passengers. Several flights have been delayed due to poor visibility and strong winds. The Delhi Airport advisory reads. “As per the Indian Meteorological Department’s forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information.”

Rain expected in Haryana and UP

Several neighboring towns in Haryana such as Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, and Hodal may see rainfall in the coming days. In Uttar Pradesh, areas including Khatauli and Sakoti Tanda are also likely to experience showers.

Delhi surpasses normal rainfall in September

Delhi recorded over 150 mm of rainfall in September, which is well above the monthly normal of 123.5 mm. Between June 1 and September 30, the city has received more than 900 mm of rainfall, surpassing the seasonal monsoon average of 774.4 mm. The monsoon had arrived in late June this year.