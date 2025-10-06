Delhi-NCR weather update: Heavy rain lashes national capital; IMD issues orange alert for Noida, Ghaziabad As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) through the day and into the evening.

New Delhi:

After heavy overnight rainfall across Delhi and the NCR, a fresh spell of rain swept the region on Monday afternoon. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an orange alert has been issued for Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad, while Gurugram and Faridabad remain under a yellow alert.

Rain brought relief from the hot and humid conditions that had persisted over the past several days. The national capital had been experiencing unusually high temperatures throughout September and early October.

IMD predicts more rain

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi and adjoining cities in the early hours of Monday, following which the IMD issued an alert for all districts of the national capital.

Rainfall was recorded at several stations in the city. Safdarjung, the city's base observatory, logged 10.3 mm of rain till 8:30 am, while Lodhi Road received 13.2 mm, Palam 4.6 mm, Ridge 8.2 mm, and Ayanagar 5.4 mm during the same period, IMD data showed.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. The maximum temperature on Sunday was 34.1 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky during the day, with the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 29 degrees Celsius. It predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) through the day and into the evening.

Western disturbance to hit Delhi-NCR

According to IMD, heavy rain is expected in Delhi-NCR till October 7 due to a Western Disturbance affecting much of northwestern India from Monday onwards. The IMD further said that cold northwesterly winds will cause a drop in minimum temperatures from Wednesday onwards.

As per IMD, northwest India is likely to witness heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds. States and regions expected to be affected include Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh, western Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, western Uttar Pradesh, and eastern Rajasthan.

In addition, isolated hailstorms are predicted in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan. The minimum temperatures in northwest India are expected to fall by 4–5 degrees Celsius over the next two days, starting October 8.