Delhi-NCR, its raining cats and dogs out there! Watch

Image Source : INDIA TV Hailstorms, heavy rains lash various parts of Delhi bringing much needed relief from heatwave

Delhi-NCR on Monday witnessed heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms in various areas, bringing a much needed relief from the scorching heatwave in the city. The rain was accompanied by roaring clouds and pleasant winds that swept the city at a speed of 50 km/hr. In several areas, trees were seen uprooted and cars were shaken off the ground. Flights were also diverted amid the uneasy weather conditions.

Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, with the weather department predicting overcast conditions for the city on Monday.

A western disturbance that is affecting Northwest India has brought cloudy skies, strong winds, and rainfall to parts of Delhi-NCR. RWFC warned that thunderstorm along with moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h is very likely to occur in the national capital and its adjoining areas including West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi during the next two hours.

It was also predicted that the maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle at around 41 degrees Celsius today. The IMD said in an update issued on Sunday that no heatwave conditions are likely over the country for the next five days. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 42 or 43 degrees Celsius for the next six days.



