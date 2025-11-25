Delhi-NCR engulfed in hazardous smog as AQI remains in 'very poor' category The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed GRAP Stage-III measures, requiring government and private offices to function at 50% capacity, with the remaining staff working from home.

New Delhi:

The national capital woke up to a thick blanket of toxic smog on Tuesday morning, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 363, falling under the 'very poor' category. Despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III in effect, the air quality showed little improvement from Monday.

Air quality across Delhi and NCR

Several areas in Delhi recorded dangerously high AQI levels. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB):

Wazirpur: 400

Anand Vihar: 401 (‘Severe’ category)

Bawana: 388

NSIT Dwarka: 314

Chandni Chowk: 354

RK Puram: 390

ITO: 384

Punjabi Bagh: 391

Patparganj: 378

Pusa: 359

Dwarka Sector-8: 379

Visuals from AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital showed severely reduced visibility due to the smog.

In the NCR region:

Noida: 456

Greater Noida: 455

Ghaziabad: 454

Faridabad: 444

Gurugram: 404

Health advisory and GRAP-III measures

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed GRAP Stage-III measures due to the hazardous air quality. As a result:

Government and private offices will operate with 50% staff on-site.

The remaining employees are required to work from home.

Essential services such as hospitals, fire services, and public transport are exempted.

Health experts warned that exposure to the current AQI could cause symptoms such as watery eyes, itchy skin, coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, and worsening asthma conditions.

Possible role of Ethiopian Volcanic ash

The eruption of Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano, dormant for over 12,000 years, has sent ash clouds toward South Asia. While the full impact on Delhi’s already poor air quality remains uncertain, authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

Protest against rising air pollution

On Sunday, a group of people protested at India Gate against the worsening air pollution. Delhi Police later removed the protesters and registered FIRs against 22 individuals for allegedly obstructing police and using pepper spray.

Delhi weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a colder, foggy morning with temperatures dipping to 9°C. Moderate fog is expected to persist across Delhi and the NCR till November 26, with daytime highs reaching around 24°C.

AQI comparison: Delhi vs NCR cities

Rohini: 416

Jahangirpuri: 400

Wazirpur: 400

Noida: 390

Ghaziabad: 348

Gurugram: 311

Faridabad: 222

The PM2.5 level stood at 294 µg/m³ and PM10 at 396 µg/m³, far exceeding the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended limits of 15 µg/m³ for PM2.5 and 45 µg/m³ for PM10.