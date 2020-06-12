Will Delhi markets be shut again? CAIT to seek traders' opinion

Image Source : AP Markings for keeping social distancing is seen on the floor as a man disinfects a shopping mall in New Delhi.

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in the national capital, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has sought opinion from the traders on whether there is a need to again close markets in the national capital. An online form has been sent to all the traders in Delhi who will give their feedback whether to shut markets again as cases continue to rise or not.

On the basis of the results, the Confederation will hold a virtual meeting to decide whether the shops should be closed and the way forward. General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal said, "The final decision will be taken on Saturday after consultation with Delhi traders as well as with the Central and state governments."

The statement came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the number of cases may grow to half a million by the end of July.

"We will cooperate with the government and ensure that the 5.5 lakh cases number which Arvind Kejriwal talked about is not reached," Khandelwal added.

Meanwhile, Delhi has a total number of 34,687 cases and 1,085 deaths. It ranks third in the total number of cases, behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

