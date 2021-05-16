Lockdown in Delhi extended by another week, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Image Source : PTI COVID-19: Delhi lockdown extended for a week, says CM Kejriwal

Lockdown in Delhi has been further extended by a week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. "We are extending the lockdown by one more week in Delhi," the chief minister said today. Delhi recorded 6,430 new COVID-19 cases and 337 more fatalities on Saturday while the positivity rate dipped to 11.32 per cent, authorities said. The national capital had recorded 8,506 new cases on Friday and a positivity rate of 12.40 per cent.

As many as 289 more patients had succumbed to the disease on Friday, according to a health bulletin.

Meanwhile, doctors at leading government and private hospitals in Delhi said there is a relative fall in the number of cases and "still a long way to go" before the daily count falls below the 2,000-mark, as it was a few months earlier.

"Lockdown, I would say is the biggest factor in arriving at a situation where we are now, when daily cases from 28,000 have come down to about 8,500. However, it is still a huge figure, and there should be no room for complacency, on any front," Medical Director of Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), BL Sherwal said.

RGSSH is a Delhi government-run 650-bed facility, and about 500 beds are earmarked for treating COVID patients, and 350 are currently occupied, most of them being ICU patients, he said.

Asked about the number of daily fatalities at the facility located in east Delhi, Sherwal said, about 10-12 patients per day, out of the 350 beds occupied as of now, which would soon be expanded to full capacity.

Latest India News