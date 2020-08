Image Source : FILE Delhi liquor shops to remain open till 10 PM

The liquor shops in Delhi will be allowed to function from 10 AM to 10 PM instead of 10 AM to 9 PM. "All liquor shops in Delhi are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm instead of 10 am to 9 pm, with immediate effect till further orders," an order issued by the Excise Department, Delhi Government read.

All liquor shops in Delhi are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm instead of 10 am to 9 pm, with immediate effect till further orders: Excise Department, Delhi Government — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

