Delhi's law and order situation in serious turmoil, says Kejriwal on recent incidents of crime

Delhi's law and order situation in serious turmoil, says Kejriwal

Citing recent incidents of crime in the national capital including the murder of an 8-year old girl in Khichripur and an attack on a 17-year-old boy in Kalkaji, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that "Delhi's law and order situation is in a serious turmoil" and appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to take appropriate action to address the situation.

"Deeply concerned by the murder of an 8-yr old girl in Khichdipur & attack on a 17-yr old boy in Kalkaji. Delhi's law and order situation is in serious turmoil, I appeal to Hon'ble Home Minister and Lt. Gov to take appropriate action to address the situation," Kejriwal said in a tweet today.

According to the police, an eight-year-old girl was kidnapped from East Delhi's Khichripuir three days ago for ransom.

They took her to a village in Modinagar and were planning to call the girl's family to demand a ransom for her safe release.

However, when they learnt that the police had leads that could end in their arrest, the men panicked and allegedly killed the girl by smashing her head with an iron rod, the police said.

(With ANI inputs)

