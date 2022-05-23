Delhi: IT ministry scientist dies after jumping from 7th floor of Shastri Bhavan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Shastri Bhawan in central Delhi

Delhi news: A scientist working with the Information and Technology Ministry on Monday died after he jumped off the seventh floor of the Shastri Bhawan in central Delhi, informed city police.

Rajesh Mallik, 55, was a resident of Peeragarhi in west Delhi. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth informed that Mallik's body was found in front of gate number two of Shastri Bhawan which houses several Union government ministries, reported news agency PTI.

“Information was received regarding a person who had jumped from the Shastri Bhawan. When the local police reached the spot, the man was identified as Rakesh Mallik.”

“A team of officers from the Parliament street police station and a crime team with an ambulance reached the spot. Further inquiry is underway and legal action is being taken,” the DCP added.

