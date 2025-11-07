Delhi High Court orders YouTube to remove Rajat Sharma's deepfake videos within 48 hours The flagged videos included content promoting fake products and spreading misinformation. The court made YouTube a party to the suit and noted that such issues should be resolved through statutory grievance mechanisms, reducing the burden on judicial intervention.

New Delhi:

In a landmark judgement on deepfake content, the Delhi High Court on Friday directed social media platforms, including YouTube, to act swiftly when notified about deepfake videos, rather than forcing individuals to approach the courts. The decision came in the case of India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma & Anr v Tamara Doc & Ors, in which Mr Sharma sought the removal of multiple deepfake videos circulating on YouTube.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, who delivered the verdict, highlighted the inefficiency of treating courts as grievance redressal forums for issues that statutory mechanisms could resolve. "Once a party, whose deepfake is being made, says it is a deepfake, where is the question of investigation?" she asked. Justice Arora added, "People should not be made to come to court for issues like these unless it is a contested issue… Why am I being made the grievance redressal officer [of the social media platform]?"

Mr Sharma had filed the petition as part of his ongoing personality rights suit, requesting that YouTube be made a party to the case and ordered to remove multiple channels producing deepfake content featuring him. The court noted that some of these videos promoted fake products and spread misinformation, highlighting the risks associated with unchecked digital content.

The High Court, after considering the case, directed YouTube to remove the flagged deepfake videos immediately and made the platform a party to the suit. The court further instructed that if any new deepfake content involving Mr Sharma appears, he may approach YouTube directly, which must take action to remove the content within 48 hours.

In August 2024, the Delhi High Court had already cautioned that deepfake technology poses a growing threat to society, observing that technological solutions are the only effective response to challenges posed by artificial intelligence. This latest ruling reinforces the court's stance that statutory grievance mechanisms should function efficiently, minimising the need for judicial intervention in digital content disputes.