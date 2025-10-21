Delhi HC orders Google to use its technology against ads claiming Sadhguru's fake arrest The order came on October 14 and was in response to Sadhguru and the Isha Foundation highlighting Google's failure to prevent the continued misuse of Sadhguru's name, image, and videos through misleading AI deepfake advertisements.

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court has directed Google to use its technology to counter fake advertisements using spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's AI-generated images. This was in response to Sadhguru and the Isha Foundation highlighting Google's failure to prevent the continued misuse of Sadhguru's name, image, and videos through misleading AI deepfake advertisements, including the ad of Sadhguru's fake arrest, on its video-sharing platform YouTube.

Court orders Google to use its technology to address the issue

The single-judge bench of Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora on October 14 told Google that publishing such advertisements showing the fake arrest of Sadhguru should be stopped. The court ordered Google to use its technology to address the issue, and if it has any limitations or reservations with regard to the use of its technology, then to file an affidavit in court detailing the reasons.

The High Court further directed Google and Isha to meet and jointly discuss the issue and arrive at a solution such that Isha Foundation need not repeatedly reach out for removal of such content.

Google's clickbait advertisements policy

It was brought to the court's notice that Google has a policy against publishing clickbait advertisements using negative life events like arrest and death, and it was not following the same. Also, it was pointed out that, as per the intermediary rules, Google is obligated to deploy technology-based measures, including automated tools or other mechanisms, to proactively identify information which is identical or similar in content to information that has previously been removed due to a court order.

Earlier, Sadhguru and Isha Foundation approached the Delhi High Court by filing a suit against all unknown channels and social media intermediaries, where Sadhguru's personality rights were being violated through fake and misleading videos, posts, and advertisements. The Delhi High Court, through its order dated May 30, 2025, granted protection to Sadhguru's personality rights and directed Google to suspend, take down, and disable such infringing channels and content.

However, despite the court order, there had been a surge in fake advertisements on YouTube. These included fraudulent ads falsely claiming Sadhguru's arrest and doctored videos showing him promoting fake investment schemes.

Cunningly exploiting public trust in Sadhguru's name, these clickbait ads lure unsuspecting users to websites designed to harvest personal and financial data or promote bogus investment scams. The continued circulation of these deepfake and deceptive advertisements has caused widespread confusion and concern, with thousands of volunteers and members of the public reaching out to verify false claims of Sadhguru's "arrest". Such orchestrated misinformation damages Sadhguru's work, undermines public trust, and endangers the integrity of digital discourse.

Isha Foundation continues to take proactive steps to remove such fraudulent material and safeguard individuals from falling prey to these scams. The Foundation urges the public to remain vigilant and to report any fake advertisements or videos on YouTube falsely claiming that Sadhguru has been arrested by marking them as "scam" or "misleading".