Delhi HC questions Centre why cryogenic tankers weren't released despite orders

Image Source : PTI Delhi HC on Saturday posed questions to the Centre asking them why four cryogenic tankers haven't been released by Rajasthan Govt to Delhi despite court orders.

The Delhi High Court on Saturday questioned the Centre as to why four cryogenic tankers, which were meant for Delhi to treat COVID-19 patients and held up by the Rajasthan government, have not been released yet despite the court's earlier orders.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said let necessary steps be taken to fulfill the assurance given by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on April 26 that these tankers will be released.

It asked the Centre to place compliance of its order on May 3. The bench, which is conducting a special hearing on a holiday, started the proceedings at 11.30 am and is still continuing.

Earlier today, the Delhi High Court also heard a PIL that demanded an FIR and CBI probe into claims that politicians can procure and distribute Remdesivir used to cure COVID-19 patients. This PIL sought to question why was the life-saving drug at the disposal of some politicians if others have to run pillar to post to get the medicine.

Apart from this, Delhi High Court today heard pleas and petitions regarding the shortage of oxygen supply, beds, and medicines in the hospitals in Delhi.

(With PTI Inputs)

