Delhi HC orders removal of defamatory posts against Speaker Om Birla's daughter

The Delhi High Court instructed X Corp and Google Inc to take down prima facie defamatory social media posts targeting Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer Anjali Birla, daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday.

Restraining orders on defamatory content

Justice Navin Chawla issued an order restraining unknown parties from posting, circulating, or tweeting the defamatory content mentioned in Anjali Birla's defamation suit. The court mandated the removal of the defamatory posts within 24 hours and allowed Anjali Birla to notify X Corp and Google of any similar content for further action.

Notice issued to intermediaries and government

The High Court also issued notices to X Corp, Google, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and unknown parties, requiring them to respond within four weeks.

Details of the defamation suit

Anjali Birla's defamation suit seeks the removal of posts alleging she cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam in her first attempt due to her father's influence. Her counsel clarified that she was selected from the 2019 consolidated reserve list and subsequently joined Indian Railways as an IRPS officer.