Delhi, Haryana Sikh bodies file complaints against Atishi over Guru Tegh Bahadur remarks, probe ordered The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and the Haryana Gurdwara Management Committee have filed complaints against former Delhi chief minister and Leader of Opposition Atishi over remarks allegedly insulting Guru Tegh Bahadur.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and the Haryana Gurdwara Management Committee have filed complaints against former Delhi chief minister Atishi over remarks allegedly made against Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur, triggering a political row and disruption in the Delhi Assembly. The matter has now escalated to a forensic examination of a controversial video, while the BJP has demanded strict action against the Leader of Opposition.

Atishi under fire

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has lodged a police complaint against Atishi, while the Haryana Gurdwara Management Committee has approached the Shiromani Akal Takht in Amritsar seeking action against her.

In a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner, the DSGMC said that in 2025, programmes commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib were organised across the country with reverence and enthusiasm. One such programme was organised by the Delhi government, followed by a special discussion under Rule 270 in the Delhi Assembly on January 06, 2026.

The DSGMC alleged that during this discussion, Atishi, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, made objectionable and condemnable remarks about the ninth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, which caused widespread anger in the Sikh community. The committee demanded that a case be registered against her.

Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the remarks allegedly made by Atishi against Sikh Gurus would not be tolerated.

Speaker orders forensic probe into video

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday ordered a forensic examination of a video purportedly showing Atishi insulting Guru Tegh Bahadur. The BJP alleged that Atishi made insensitive remarks after a special discussion linked to a programme organised by the Delhi government to mark the Guru’s 350th martyrdom anniversary in November last year.

Gupta said the video would be sent for forensic analysis as both the ruling BJP and opposition Aam Aadmi Party members had demanded it. He directed that the forensic report be submitted within 15 days.

Atishi rejects allegations

Atishi has strongly denied the allegations, saying she was speaking about the BJP walking out of a discussion on pollution and about their protest in the Assembly over the issue of stray dogs.

“But the BJP deliberately added a false subtitle and inserted the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji into it,” she said, referring to the video circulated by BJP leaders.

The fourth day of the winter session of the Delhi Assembly was disrupted as BJP MLAs entered the well of the House holding posters and demanding action against Atishi. BJP legislators called for the cancellation of her House membership, accusing her of disrespecting Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The Speaker adjourned the House for half an hour amid slogan shouting and protests by both BJP and AAP MLAs. After proceedings resumed, Gupta announced the forensic probe, but continued protests by BJP MLAs forced another adjournment of the House until 1 pm.