Harley Davidson showroom in Delhi engulfs in flames; 4 rescued

A massive fire broke out at Harley Davidson showroom situated at first and second floors of a building in Moti Nagar area of New Delhi. The fire broke out in the showroom at around 1:38 am on Saturday. No casualty was reported in the incident.

According to report, fire brigade department team reached the spot and began the rescue operation. At least 25 fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. As many as four people were rescued from night club at third floor of the building.

There was a nightclub on the third floor of the building and a restaurant on the terrace. As per report, the restaurant was not having NOC from DFS.

Four persons -- Mohammad Shadab (23), Dhirender (21), Kiran (20) and Riya (24) -- were rescued by the fire officials.

The blaze was finally brought under control at around 5.50 am, a senior fire official said.

The first and second floors of the showroom were severely affected by the fire, the officials said, adding that some portions of the ground floor and the basement also suffered damage.

