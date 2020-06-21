Image Source : PTI Delhi govt issues fresh orders on home isolation, institutional quarantine

The Delhi government on Sunday issued fresh orders on home isolation and institutional quarantine for infected persons saying that individuals who are tested positive will be referred to coronavirus care centres for assessment of clinical conditions, severity of illness and co-morbities.

"Individuals who are positive will be referred to COVID care centres for assessment of clinical conditions, severity of illness and co-morbities. Physical assessment to be done for adequate facilities for home isolation so that cluster of cases doesn't develop in locality," the govt said.

The new order added that if an infected person has got adequate facility for home isolation and after clinical assessment it is found that the person has no co-morbidities and doesn't require hospitalisation, the person will be offered to either continue to stay in Covid centre/paid isolation facility or can opt for home isolation.

"Rest will have to continue to stay in COVID care centres as per MoHFW guidelines. Those in home isolation must follow home isolation guidelines by MoHFW and stay in touch with health care providers so if their condition deteriorates, they can be moved to COVID hospitals," the govt added.

Delhi LG Anil Baijal on Monday overruled Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s order to test only symptomatic cases for COVID19. New order issued by LG states to follow ICMR guildelines, asymptomatic to also be tested.

Baijal directed authorities to ensure that medical treatment is not denied to any patient on the grounds of not being a resident of Delhi.

This came after the state government decided to limit treatment in government and private hospitals only to city dwellers.

