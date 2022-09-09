'Nobody listening': DUTA president slams Delhi CM Kejriwal, his Deputy over pay cut of teachers

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Due to fund deficit, pay cut of teachers happening since last 2 years in 12 colleges under Delhi govt, says AK Baghi, DUTA President.

Delhi Govt College teachers' pay cut: Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has slammed the AAP-led government in the national capital over misgovernance of colleges and pay cuts of teaching staff.

Speaking on the matter, DUTA President AK Bhagi said, "Due to fund deficit, pay cut of teachers happening since last 2 years in 12 colleges under Delhi government. We've held demonstrations outside CM's house, gone to the DeputyCM, nobody listened to us. We want the Central government to take these colleges under its wing."

"There's misgovernance in 20 more colleges under Delhi government. Governing bodies in those colleges have been politicized, AAP workers appointed as members," said AK Bhagi.

"Fund deficit led to delays in pay and there're salary cuts of teachers of 12 colleges under Delhi govt including Deen Dayal Upadhyay college in last 4 years. In a year, we protested 4-6 times. Medical bills weren't reimbursed, even non-teaching staff suffered," said Rajib Ray, ex-DUTA President.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Gopal Rai writes to Bhupender Yadav, seeks time to prepare plan to fight 'air pollution

ALSO READ | NCP to present blueprint for opposition unity at national convention on Sunday

Latest India News