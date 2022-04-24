Delhi reports over 1,000 Covid cases for third consecutive day, positivity rate at 4.48%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE The positivity rate in Delhi was recorded at 4.48 per cent

Highlights Delhi on Sunday reported 1,083 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death.

On Saturday, Delhi logged 1,094 fresh; while on Friday, city reported 1,042 new cases.

The active cases tally in the national capital has risen to 3,975.

Delhi on Sunday reported 1,083 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death, data provided by the health department said. The active cases tally in the national capital has risen to 3,975. The positivity rate in Delhi was recorded at 4.48 per cent.

A total of 25,177 Covid tests were conducted in the city a day ago, the latest data by the department showed. The COVID-19 infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,74,876 and the death toll at 26,168.

This is the third consecutive day of Delhi recording over 1,000 Covid-19 cases. On Saturday, Delhi logged 1,094 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths, while on Friday, city reported 1,042 new cases.

With the national capital witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, the number of active cases of the disease in the city has now increased to 3,705 from 601 on April 11.

With the national capital seeing a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, the number of active cases has increased to 3,253 from 601 on April 11.

However, the hospitalization rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three percent of the total active cases, according to data. In the wake of rising cases, the Delhi government on Friday issued an order directing authorities to impose a fine of Rs 500 on people not wearing masks in public places.

However, the fine will not apply to people traveling together in private four-wheelers, it said. The government had lifted the fine for not wearing a mask on April 12 because of the decline in cases.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu on alert as covid tally rises to 60 at IIT-Madras, CM to hold a meeting with collectors

Latest India News