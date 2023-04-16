Delhi excise policy scam: Ajay Makan asks Congress not to 'support' Kejriwal amid CBI probe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ajay Makan asks Congress not to 'support' Kejriwal amid CBI probe

New Delhi: After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was quizzed by the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) on Sunday, Congress senior leader Ajay Makan asked the party not to "support" and "show any sympathy" to the AAP convener.

Makan claimed that supporting him would "confuse" the party cadre and "benefit" the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Further, he also urged the lawyers and senior working committee members to refrain from representing Kejriwal or his government in court.

"I appeal to capable advocates and senior working committee members, now steering committee members, to please refrain from representing Kejriwal or his government in court. While it is within their professional realm to represent anyone, doing so for Kejriwal's government and associates sends the wrong message to our cadres and confuses them", Maken said. "It ultimately benefits the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by dividing Congress Party votes," Maken added in his tweet.

Maken's comment comes a day after Congress has been taking other Opposition parties on board to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. Former Member of Lok Sabha Maken said that Kejriwal and his associates who face serious corruption charges should not be shown any sympathy or support.

What Makan said?

Taking to Twitter, Maken said, "I believe that individuals like Kejriwal and his associates who face serious corruption charges should not be shown any sympathy or support. The allegations of LiquorGate and GheeGate must be thoroughly investigated and those found guilty should be punished." He further added, "It is important for all political leaders, including those from the Indian National Congress (INC), to recognize that the money gained through corrupt means by Kejriwal has been used against the Congress Party in several states, including Punjab, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi."

"Kejriwal founded the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2013 with the aim of fighting corruption, following the Anna Hazare movement. The party promised to enact the Lokpal bill, which the opposition parties viewed as a solution to corruption in the Congress Party. However, Kejriwal dissolved his own government in February 2014, just 40 days after coming to power, demanding a strong Lokpal bill, which was later made public", he said.

CBI asks 56 questions from Kejriwal

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the CBI asked him around 56 questions on the excise policy case and that he answered them all. Emerging after about nine hours of questioning by the CBI in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy of his government, Kejriwal slammed the BJP saying it wants to finish the AAP "but it will not happen".

"I want to say that the entire excise policy case is false. They do not have any evidence that the AAP is wrong. It's a result of dirty politics," he told the media at his residence after his questioning.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped.

