Delhi excise policy: 300 govt vends to take over private liquor shops from Thursday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi pvt liquor shops to close from Thursday

Highlights Nearly 250 private liquor vends are presently being run in Delhi

The excise officials said the liquor supply will improve from first week of September

A mobile app mAbkaridelhi developed by the excise department will also become operational

Delhi excise policy: Private liquor shops will be a thing of the past for the national capital as they will be replaced by over 300 Delhi government vends from Thursday due to the switch over from the Excise Policy 2021-22 to the old regime, officials said on Wednesday.

Nearly 250 private liquor vends, licensed under now-withdrawn excise Policy 2021-22, are running currently in the city.

The excise officials said the liquor supply will improve from the first week of September due to the opening of more shops.

"Currently, there are nearly 250 private shops that will be replaced by over 300 government vends. So there will be more shops and the number will grow further in the coming days as 500 shops are planned to be opened by four Delhi government undertakings," said a senior Excise department officer.

A mobile app mAbkaridelhi developed by the excise department will become operational in September providing consumers information about the location of liquor stores in their neighbourhood and shop timings.

Several government vends will be located in malls and near metro stations.

The Delhi government undertakings - DTTDC, DSSIDC, DSCSC and DCCWS - have been given a target to open 700 liquor shops in the city by end of this year, according to the officials.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Delhi: Liquor store crunch at IGI airport, NDMC areas to continue for now

Latest India News