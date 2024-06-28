Delhi excise policy case: Vinod Chauhan, accused of swindling money, named in ED's ninth chargesheet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Enforcement Directorate

Delhi excise policy case: In its ninth chargesheet, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case named a person called Vinod Chauhan as an accused, official sources said. Chauhan was arrested by the federal agency in May as part of this investigation. The excise case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

"Statement of one of the staff members of K Kavitha revealed that he collected two heavy bags containing cash from accused Dinesh Arora's office on Abhishek Boinpally's directions and delivered it to Vinod Chauhan," the ED said

The sources said a fresh and the ninth prosecution complaint (charge sheet) was filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here naming Vinod Chauhan. He was the 18th person to have been arrested by the ED in this case in which it has also taken into custody Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, his party colleague and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, BRS leader and former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's politician daughter K Kavitha and several liquor businessmen and others.

The ED has mentioned the alleged role of Chauhan in this case in an official document submitted before a court in relation to the arrest of Kavitha. Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities. Subsequently, the ED registered a case under the PMLA.