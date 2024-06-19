Wednesday, June 19, 2024
     
Delhi Excise Policy: Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till July 3

A Delhi court had on June 5 dismissed Kejriwal's application seeking interim bail on medical grounds in the case.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: June 19, 2024 14:54 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Vinod Chauhan till July 3 in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The custody of Vinod Chauhan has also been extended till July 3. Both were produced before the court through video conferencing from Tihar Jail after the expiry of their judicial custody. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Mr Kejriwal on March 21 over corruption allegations in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

Counsel for ED submitted that Vinod Chauhan received Rs 25 crores from PA of BRS leader K Kavitha through Abhishek Boinpally for Goa election. He also said that a prosecution complaint will be filed against Vinod Chauhan by the end of this month. He was arrested in May. 

The Enforcement Directorate asserted before a Delhi court it has "ample evidence" to link Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to "grave" economic offences, as it opposed his application for regular bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. The central probe agency told Special Judge Kaveri Baweja it was in possession of several incriminating evidences against Kejriwal.

