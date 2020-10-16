Image Source : PTI Delhi govt exempts electric vehicles from registration fee

The Delhi government has exempted all battery-operated vehicles from the registration fee under its electric vehicle policy, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Friday. Earlier this week, the government had waived road tax on all electric vehicles.

"Congrats again, Delhi! Next in list of breakthrough incentives promised by CM @ArvindKejriwal, the Delhi govt exempts Registration fee on Battery Operated Vehicles. Delhi leads again, the EV way! ," Gahlot said in a tweet.

Congrats again, Delhi! Next in list of breakthrough incentives promised by CM @ArvindKejriwal, Delhi govt exempts Registration fee on Battery Operated Vehicles. Delhi leads again, the EV way! #SwitchDelhi pic.twitter.com/8agQw6KikQ — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) October 16, 2020

Chief Minister Kejriwal had in August launched the Electric Vehicle Policy announcing incentives of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on the purchase of four-wheelers, Rs 30,000 on two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and freight carriers, besides promising waiver of road tax and registration fee.

Earlier on October 11, the Delhi government had announced exempting of road tax on battery-operated vehicles fulfilling what was promised as per the Delhi's Electric Vehicle Policy 2020.

The transport department issued a notification on the road tax exemption of electric vehicles on the directions of the Chief Minister.

(With PTI inputs)

