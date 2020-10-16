Friday, October 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi govt exempts electric vehicles from registration fee

Delhi govt exempts electric vehicles from registration fee

The Delhi government on Friday exempted electric vehicles from registration fee. Earlier on October 11, electric vehicles were also exempted from road tax, following orders by the Delhi government.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2020 12:38 IST
electric vehicles
Image Source : PTI

Delhi govt exempts electric vehicles from registration fee

The Delhi government has exempted all battery-operated vehicles from the registration fee under its electric vehicle policy, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Friday. Earlier this week, the government had waived road tax on all electric vehicles.

"Congrats again, Delhi! Next in list of breakthrough incentives promised by CM @ArvindKejriwal, the Delhi govt exempts Registration fee on Battery Operated Vehicles. Delhi leads again, the EV way! ," Gahlot said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Kejriwal had in August launched the Electric Vehicle Policy announcing incentives of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on the purchase of four-wheelers, Rs 30,000 on two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and freight carriers, besides promising waiver of road tax and registration fee.

Earlier on October 11, the Delhi government had announced exempting of road tax on battery-operated vehicles fulfilling what was promised as per the Delhi's Electric Vehicle Policy 2020. 

The transport department issued a notification on the road tax exemption of electric vehicles on the directions of the Chief Minister.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X