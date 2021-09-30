COVID-19: Delhi logs 47 fresh cases, zero deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A total of 72,386 tests -- 50,425 RT-PCR tests and 21,961 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said. Daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

Delhi reported 47 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday and zero deaths, pushing the tally of total COVID-19 cases in the national capital to 14,38,868 and the death toll to 25,087, according to a bulletin released by the health department.

Five fatalities due to the coronavirus infection have been reported this month one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, and two on September 28, according to official figures.

Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the virus, while there are 400 total active cases.

A total of 72,386 tests -- 50,425 RT-PCR tests and 21,961 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said. Daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

