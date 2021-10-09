COVID-19: Delhi reports 30 new cases, zero deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 62,450 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi recorded 30 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.39 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,088. No fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Delhi has recorded only one death due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the viral disease.

As many as 52 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.05 per cent.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 39 cases with a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent. On Thursday, 44 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.

The case tally stands at 14,39,166 in the national capital, including 14,13,701 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 377, of which 107 are in home isolation.

