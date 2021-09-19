Sunday, September 19, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: Delhi reports zero deaths, 28 fresh cases

COVID-19: Delhi reports zero deaths, 28 fresh cases

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 0.04 percent, and the national capital has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.  

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 19, 2021 17:40 IST
Covid 19 in delhi, covid 19 india
Image Source : PTI

On Saturday, the city reported 41 coronavirus cases and zero deaths due to the infection. On Friday, it reported 55 COVID-19 cases and one fatality. 

 

Delhi reported 28 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday and zero deaths, pushing the total tally of active cases in the national capital to 387 and the total caseload to 14,38,497, according to the data shared by the Health Ministry.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 0.04 percent, and the national capital has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.

On Saturday, the city reported 41 coronavirus cases and zero deaths due to the infection. On Friday, it reported 55 COVID-19 cases and one fatality. 

ALSO READ | Over 80 crore COVID-19 vaccines administered in India so far: Union Health Minister Mandaviya

ALSO READ | Gurudwara Bangla Sahib asked to close over COVID-19 norm violation; DSGMC chief fumes

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News