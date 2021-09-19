COVID-19: Delhi reports zero deaths, 28 fresh cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI On Saturday, the city reported 41 coronavirus cases and zero deaths due to the infection. On Friday, it reported 55 COVID-19 cases and one fatality.

Delhi reported 28 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday and zero deaths, pushing the total tally of active cases in the national capital to 387 and the total caseload to 14,38,497, according to the data shared by the Health Ministry.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 0.04 percent, and the national capital has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.

On Saturday, the city reported 41 coronavirus cases and zero deaths due to the infection. On Friday, it reported 55 COVID-19 cases and one fatality.

