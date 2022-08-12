Delhi reports 2,136 new Covid cases today, 21% lower than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI On Thursday, the city had logged 2,726 fresh cases and six fatalities.

Delhi reported 2,136 new Covid-19 cases on Friday and ten deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department said. With the new cases, the active cases tally rose to 8,343, data showed. This is the tenth consecutive day that the city had logged over 2,000 infections.

The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 15.02 per cent. On Thursday, the city had logged 2,726 fresh cases and six fatalities.

The city on Wednesday had reported eight fatalities due to the coronavirus infection, the highest in nearly 180 days, and 2,146 cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent. The national capital on February 13 recorded 12 deaths due to the viral disease.

On Tuesday, Delhi reported 2,495 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent and seven fatalities.

The national capital saw 1,372 infections and six deaths on Sunday as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21. On January 21, the positivity rate had stood at 18.04 per cent.

Latest India News