Delhi reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Delhi recorded 29 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.39 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,089. One fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Delhi has recorded only two deaths due to the disease in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the viral disease.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 58,989 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

As many as 58 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.05 per cent.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 30 cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent. On Friday, 39 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent.

The case tally stands at 14,39,195 in the national capital, including 14,13,759 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 347, of which 97 are in home isolation.

