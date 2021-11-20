COVID: Delhi logs 32 fresh cases, no deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A medic inoculates a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary

Highlights Delhi's Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 0.06%

Delhi reported 32 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday and zero deaths, which took the total caseload of coronavirus infections to 14,40,637 and death toll to 25,095, according to an official bulletin released by the health department.

The national capital has recorded only three deaths due to the infection in November so far. Last month, four people had succumbed to the viral disease.

Meanwhile, India recorded 10,302 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 267 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 11,787 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.28 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,39,09,708.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,24,868 (lowest in 531 days), the ministry data showed today.

​According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 63,05,75,279 samples have been tested up to November 19 for COVID-19. Of these 10,72,863 samples were tested on Friday.

