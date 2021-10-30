Saturday, October 30, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Mumbai's Esplanade court issues non-bailable against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and two others in the extortion case
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: Delhi reports 37 fresh cases, no deaths

COVID-19: Delhi reports 37 fresh cases, no deaths

The national capital has recorded only four deaths due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the viral disease.  

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 30, 2021 17:54 IST
delhi, covid 19 delhi, covid delhi cases, delhi covid 19 cases
Image Source : PTI

COVID-19: Delhi reports 37 fresh cases, no deaths

Delhi reported 37 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday and zero deaths. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital was recorded at 4.90 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The national capital has recorded only four deaths due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the viral disease.

Also Read: India logs 14,313 COVID cases, 549 fatalities in last 24 hours

ALSO READ | Centre asks Assam, West Bengal to enforce Covid appropriate behaviour as cases rise

 

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News