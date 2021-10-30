Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID-19: Delhi reports 37 fresh cases, no deaths

Delhi reported 37 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday and zero deaths. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital was recorded at 4.90 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The national capital has recorded only four deaths due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the viral disease.

