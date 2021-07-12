Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID: Delhi records 45 new cases, lowest single-day rise in over a year

Delhi on Monday recorded 45 new coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day rise in over a year. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.35 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,018. Three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

As many as 92 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.08 percent.

According to covid19India.org, a crowd-sourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15 last year.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 53 cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent and three deaths. On Saturday, it had logged 76 cases with a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent and one death.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 55,019 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,35,128 in the national capital, including 14,09,417 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 693, of which 244 are in home isolation.

(With PTI Inputs)

