Image Source : PIXABAY 'Sub-containment' zones created inside Central Delhi's COVID-19 hotspots

Central Delhi District Magistrate Nidhi Srivastava, told India TV, on Zila Sammelan that 'sub-containment' or 'micro-containment' zones have been created inside the containment zones in the district amid the rising number of cases in the national capital. Srivastava told India TV that by and large these decisions are taken at the local level keeping in mind the mainframe guidelines provided to us by the government.

She further reiterated that the biggest challenge is to keep the fatality rate in check. We are emphasising on people who are more prone to contracting the virus. "Maximum people have got relief due to the COVID-19 lockdown. This is the main reason people have been following the rules."

"This is the first pandemic in 100 years. So every DM, I am sure, is giving their best in combating the virus," Srivastava said.

Delhi's coronavirus cases have spiked in the last few days after the new guidelines came in place relaxing norms in lockdown 5.0.

