Image Source : PTI Active coronavirus cases in Delhi drop to 10k; recovery rate closes in on 90%

The number of active coronavirus cases in Delhi has dropped to 10,887 with over 1,100 recoveries in the last 24 hours. As per latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data, Delhi has had 1,32,275 coronavirus cases out of which 1,17,507 have recovered. This means that going by the figures, Delhi has a recovery rate of 88.9 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi has had 28 COVID-19 related deaths taking the overall total to 3,881.

Delhi was being tipped to have about 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July. With only 1.3 lakh cases, the situation was controlled well in time with the joint effort of the state and the Central government.

The overall cases in India have crossed 1.5 million putting India at third spot behind USA and Brazil.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage