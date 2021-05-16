Image Source : PTI Delhi records 6,456 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, positivity rate drops to 10.40 %

Delhi recorded as many as 6,456 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 13.93 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 21,506. As many as 262 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

This is the third consecutive day when Delhi has recorded less than 10,000 cases in a day. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital dipped to 10.40 per cent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 62,059 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Lockdown in Delhi extended for a week

Lockdown in the national capital has been further extended by a week to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

"We are extending the lockdown by one more week in Delhi," the chief minister said today. The lockdown imposed on April 19 has been extended for the fourth time till May 24 morning. It was scheduled to end at 5 am tomorrow.

The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days.

The chief minister said the lockdown is being extended as the gains made so far in combating the coronavirus cannot be lost due to relaxations now.

The case tally stands at 13,93,867 in the national capital, including 13,09,578 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 62,783, of which 39,211 are in home isolation.

(With PTI Inputs)

