Image Source : PTI Delhi records 217 coronavirus cases, no deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi recorded as many as 217 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.39 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,911. No new fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 66,624 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,39,681 in the national capital, including 6,27,227 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 1,543, of which 777 are in home isolation.

Latest India News