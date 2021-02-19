Image Source : PTI Delhi records 158 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,897

Delhi recorded as many as 158 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.37 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,897. One fatality have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 60,836 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,37,603 in the national capital, including 6,25,653 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 1,053, of which 430 are in home isolation.

