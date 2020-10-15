Image Source : PTI Delhi records 3,483 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 5,924

Delhi recorded as many as 3,483 fresh coronavirus cases. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has mounted to over 3.21 lakh on Thursday, while the death toll mounted to 5,924. Forty-four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 55,891 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 3,21,031 in the national capital, including 2,92,502 patients who have either been discharged, or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 22,605, of which 12,810 are in home isolation.

