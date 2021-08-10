COVID: Delhi reports 52 new cases, one death

Follow us on Image Source : PTI As many as 45 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.08 per cent.

Delhi recorded 52 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.36 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,068. One fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On Monday, Delhi had reported 39 Covid cases and one fatality, while the number of active cases in the city dropped below 500 for the first time since April last year.

On Sunday, the capital reported 66 cases of the disease with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent. On Saturday, Delhi had logged 72 cases and one death, with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent.

On Friday, the national capital had recorded 44 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent. On Thursday, 61 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, and two deaths were recorded.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 65,123 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,36,852 in the national capital, including 14,11,280 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 504, of which 180 are in home isolation

