Two cooks caught spitting on rotis at a Delhi hotel | Video

Thursday, March 18, 2021
     
Weeks after the video of a Meerut cook spitting on rotis went viral, another such instance has come to light. Two men have been caught spitting on chapatis and nan (flatbread) at a dhaba in Delhi.

Abhay Parashar Abhay Parashar @abhayparashar
New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2021 19:46 IST
Two cooks caught spitting on rotis at a Delhi dhaba | Video

Weeks after the video of a Meerut cook spitting on rotis went viral, another such instance has come to light. Two men have been caught spitting on chapatis and nan (flatbread) at a hotel in Delhi.

Identified as Mohammad Ibrahim (40) and Anwar (22), the duo, working at Chand Hotel, can be seen spitting on the chapatis before heating it in the tandoor

Taking suo motu cognizance, Delhi Police registered a case against them under IPC section 269, 270, 272, and 273. Both were traced and then arrested. They were later released on bail. 

Meanwhile, Chand Hotel has been challaned as it didn't have the necessary license. 

READ MORE: COVID-19: Spitting and tobacco consumption in public places to attract Rs 2,000 fine in Delhi

