Two cooks caught spitting on rotis at a Delhi hotel | Video

Weeks after the video of a Meerut cook spitting on rotis went viral, another such instance has come to light. Two men have been caught spitting on chapatis and nan (flatbread) at a hotel in Delhi.

Identified as Mohammad Ibrahim (40) and Anwar (22), the duo, working at Chand Hotel, can be seen spitting on the chapatis before heating it in the tandoor.

Taking suo motu cognizance, Delhi Police registered a case against them under IPC section 269, 270, 272, and 273. Both were traced and then arrested. They were later released on bail.

Meanwhile, Chand Hotel has been challaned as it didn't have the necessary license.

